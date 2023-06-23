Russia to continue making efforts to resolve situation around Lachin corridor — MFA

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Moscow plans to continue making every effort to resolve the situation around the Lachin corridor in its communication with Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Friday.

"The Russian side will continue making intense efforts to resolve the situation [around the Lachin corridor] in its communication with Baku and Yerevan," the statement said. "We reiterate our message to both sides about the importance of rigorous compliance with the trilateral agreements between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia that have been reached at the highest level, restraint and understanding of their responsibility for ensuring security in the area of the Lachin corridor."

Zakharova also said Russia notes the importance of the work on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border by the relevant commission, and Moscow is ready to provide consultative assistance.

"We note the importance of steadily-paced work on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border by the relevant commission. We are ready to provide the necessary consultative assistance," she said in the statement.