Ukrainian troops shell two Kherson Region towns using Storm Shadow missiles — governor

GENICHESK, June 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled the residential infrastructure of Genichesk and Skadovsk in the Kherson Region, allegedly firing four Storm Shadow missiles, jointly developed by the UK and France, the region's acting governor, Vladimir Saldo, told journalists on Friday.

"They delivered a strike on the residential infrastructure of Genichesk and Skadovsk. Presumably, four British Storm Shadow missiles were fired," the official said.

Saldo said that information about casualties and the scale of the damage is being clarified, adding that rescue workers and medics had been rushed to the scene.

Earlier, TASS reported that Ukrainian troops had delivered a strike on Genichesk. At least three explosions were heard, and a large column of black smoke was seen over the town’s residential neighborhoods.