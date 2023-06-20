Groups of Ukrainian troops try to penetrate Russian defense near Kremennaya — LPR's expert

LUGANSK, June 20. /TASS/. Groups of Ukrainian troops (up to 150 in each) have been trying to break through Russian defense lines near Kremennaya, in the Lugansk People’s Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant-colonel of the LPR’s militia, told TASS.

"The situation in the vicinity of Kremennaya is very serious. The enemy has been trying to attack for a long time. Moreover, there have been repeated attempts at a mass offensive. Not in small groups, but starting from company level tactical groups about 150 men in each. The enemy is probing our defense line and trying to break through," he said.

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russian troops south of Kremennaya had foiled the activities of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group.