Blinken’s China visit concerns bilateral relationship between Washington, Beijing — Lavrov

MINSK, June 20. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China concerns the bilateral relationship between Washington and Beijing, about which the Chinese side has been repeatedly voiced its assessment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"As for Blinken's visit to China, this issue concerns US-China relations. Our Chinese friends have given their assessment of this relationship numerous times, including during the visit of the US Secretary of State," the top Russian diplomat told reporters on Tuesday after a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) Council of Foreign Ministers.

Lavrov added that Russia viewed it [the China-US relationship] "as a reality that exists and reflects, on the one hand, Washington’s course in the Chinese direction, and [on the other] China’s principled position that there should be no attempts to undermine China’s legitimate interests, including [those pertaining to] the region directly adjacent to China."