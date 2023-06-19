Vietnam views Russia as priority partner — President

HANOI, June 19. /TASS/. Vietnam considers Russia to be its priority partner and favors cooperation between the judiciaries of the two countries, President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong said on Monday at a meeting with the delegation of the Russian Supreme Court headed by its chairman Vyacheslav Lebedev.

"Vietnam has always attached great significance to its comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, considering it to be its priority partner," the President said. Vietnam "wants to promote Vietnamese-Russian cooperation deeper and more efficiently, which is in the practical interests of the peoples of the two countries, for the sake of peace, stability and development in the region and globally," Vo noted.

The head of state also highlighted the need to build up and further develop cooperation between the judicial branches of Vietnam and Russia. "Vietnam welcomes international cooperation between the Vietnamese judicial branch, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation and courts of other countries for the purpose of exchanging information, sharing professional experience and improving the legal system," he added.