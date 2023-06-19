Mercenaries from over 15 countries fighting for Ukraine in Lugansk area — officer

LUGANSK, June 19. /TASS/. Mercenaries from more than 15 countries are fighting for the Ukrainian army in the zone of Russia’s special military operation in the Lugansk area, Andrey Marochko, a retired colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), told TASS on Monday.

According to Marochko, Russian intelligence services uncovered the presence of foreign mercenaries in the zone of responsibility of the Battlegroup South in the Lugansk area. "Over the past week, an analysis of intelligence revealed mercenaries from more than 15 countries in the Kupyansk and Krasny Liman areas," he said, adding that the greatest number of mercenaries are fighting for the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk and Kupyansk areas.