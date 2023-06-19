Data on Ukrainian crimes to be submitted to international organizations — DPR ombudswoman

MAKEYEVKA /DPR/, June 19. /TASS/. All the facts of war crimes by the Ukrainian military in Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), will be handed over to international organizations, DPR Ombudswoman Darya Morozova said.

"Criminal cases have been opened over all the instances. On my part, I will address international human rights organizations and Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova," the ombudswoman said at a press conference, adding that testimonies on the crimes would be submitted to the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Earlier, the office of the DPR Human Rights Commissioner reported that it had proof that special units from Ukraine’s "White Angel" police force had forcibly removed children from Artyomovsk.

Artyomovsk is located in the northern part of the DPR. It had been an important transport and logistics hub for supplying Ukrainian troops in the Donbass and served as a fortified defensive line for the Ukrainian forces. The fight for control over the city began on August 1, 2022, and ended on May 20, 2023, marking one of the largest-scale battles to date in the course of Russia’s special military operation.