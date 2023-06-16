Some countries’ peace proposals on Ukraine contain ‘ideas that could work’ — Zakharova

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. Peace initiatives on the Ukrainian conflict settlement proposed by various countries contain ideas that could work, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

Asked by a TASS correspondent at the 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) whether there were viable ideas in the peaceful settlement plans proposed by other countries, Zakharova replied "of course there are."

"I reiterate that we are thankful to every country, every state or every public figure - because many initiatives were personally proposed by prominent figures, internationalists; we are grateful to everyone, who speaks about peace, who speaks about [peaceful] settlement and, who wants to be useful regarding this issue," she said.