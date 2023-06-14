Putin to discuss grain deal with African leaders on June 17 — aide

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will primarily discuss the grain deal at the meeting with African leaders on the Ukrainian settlement on June 17, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

"This (grain deal - TASS) comes first of all, this is one of the specific issues that will be discussed," he said. Ushakov explained that "African leaders are interested in a permanent supply of grain to their continent, which has not yet been achieved under the Istanbul deal."

"Of course, they (African leaders - TASS) are concerned. This is a specific manifestation of their concern regarding the conflict, which is geographically far from them, as it may seem" Ushakov stated.