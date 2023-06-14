Putin, his Algerian counterpart to discuss bilateral cooperation on Thursday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune will discuss strategic cooperation in various areas at talks on Thursday, the Kremlin press service said.

"On June 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in the Kremlin with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who pays a state visit to Russia," the press service said on Wednesday.

The sides will discuss strategic cooperation between Russia and Algeria in various spheres, as well as current issues on the international agenda, including the situation in the Middle East and North Africa. The sides plan to sign joint agreements following the meeting, the press service added.

The Algerian president will be in St. Petersburg on Friday. He will take part at the plenary session of the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and deliver a speech.