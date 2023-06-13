US sinking ever deeper in Ukrainian conflict, stoking global crisis — Putin

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The US is getting ever more involved in the Ukrainian affairs, stoking a serious global crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said at a meeting with military correspondents.

"The United States is immersing itself increasingly more, almost directly into this conflict and stoking a serious international security crisis," he said.

Putin mentioned this in the context of a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian ship, which appears to have been helped by an US drone.

"Yesterday or the day before yesterday, our ship that was guarding the Turkish Stream, the gas pipeline that goes to Turkey, came under attack. Four semi-submersible drones. Three were destroyed, the fourth was disabled, and then it was finished off. Right after that - four more drones," he said.

As the attacks were taking place, the Russian president continued, "a US strategic reconnaissance drone was hovering in the neutral zone."

"It was apparently adjusting the actions of these drones," he said.

Putin noted that helping the drones that attack a Russian warship is "serious stuff."

"And they should know that we know about it. We will think about what to do about it in the future," he warned.