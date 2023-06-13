Over 100 people evacuated from flooded settlements in Kherson Region in past day

GENICHESK, June 13. /TASS/. More than one hundred people were evacuated during the past day from Kherson Region settlements flooded after the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant (HPP), acting governor of the region, Vladimir Saldo, said on Tuesday.

"As many as 107 people were evacuated in the past 24 hours, and 7,200, including 421 children and 123 mobility-impaired persons - since the beginning of the flood. Some 1,700 people have been accommodated at temporary accommodation centers and 84 people were taken to hospitals," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On the morning of June 6, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the Kakhovka HPP, which resulted in the destruction of gate sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. People are being evacuated from settlements in the flood zone. The destruction of the hydropower plant has caused serious environmental damage with farmlands along the Dnieper River being washed away. Additionally, there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal may run low and become too shallow.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the strike on the Kakhovka dam as an act of deliberate sabotage by Ukrainian forces, adding that the Kiev regime should bear full responsibility for its consequences.