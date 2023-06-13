Russian combat aircraft hammer Ukrainian ammo depots, stronghold in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian combat aircraft delivered missile and bombing strikes on Ukrainian ammunition depots, a stronghold and a troop cluster in the Krasny Liman area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Battlegroup Center Spokesman Alexander Savchuk reported on Tuesday.

"Bomber aircraft delivered bombing strikes on two enemy ammunition depots, a stronghold and a temporary deployment site in areas near [the settlements of] Yampolovka and Nevskoye," the spokesman said in a video uploaded on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram channel.

A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower team from the battlegroup Center wiped out an enemy stronghold. In addition, the battlegroup’s artillery units destroyed a Ukrainian D-30 howitzer, a Polish-made Krab motorized artillery system and a 120mm mortar crew in counter-battery fire while a Krasnopol smart munition wiped out a Ukrainian tank, he said.

"Near the Serebryansky forestry, a missile strike by the battlegroup’s assault aircraft inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army’s 95th air assault brigade and 15th National Guard regiment, the spokesman added.