Donbass residents feel part of Russian people — Putin

KRASNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, June 12. /TASS/. Russia must defend people living in Donbass because they feel themselves part of the Russian people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Of course, special thanks to you for your service, for your loyalty to your oath, for your loyalty to your homeland, for your loyalty to Russia. I don't need to tell you how important it is for the country, for it to be independent and strong. To protect people there (in Donbas - TASS). They are our people. They feel part of our people. And it is our duty to defend them," he said while speaking with wounded soldiers undergoing treatment at the Vishnevsky military hospital in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow.

Putin visited the Vishnevsky Central Military Clinical Hospital of the Russian Defense Ministry in Krasnogorsk on Monday after an award ceremony in the Kremlin. He presented state awards to soldiers undergoing treatment at the hospital. Senior Lieutenant Yury Zhulanov, a company commander, was awarded the title of the Hero of Russia. Nine other soldiers were awarded Orders of Courage.