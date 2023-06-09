Ukrainian forces fail to attain their goals in any combat areas — Putin

SOCHI, June 9. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military has launched a counteroffensive, but failed to achieve its designated goals on any front, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists on Friday.

"We can state absolutely clearly that a Ukrainian offensive has begun. The use of strategic reserves testifies to this," the Russian president said.

"Ukrainian troops have not achieved their goals and objectives in any of the combat areas. This is an absolutely obvious thing," he said.

"Heavy fighting has been ongoing for five days. For example, it was very intense yesterday, the day before yesterday - over the past two days," the president said.

"But nowhere has the enemy been successful," he added.

According to the president, "this is being achieved owing to the courage and valor" of Russian soldiers, and "the proper organization and proper command of forces as well as high efficiency of Russian armaments, especially cutting-edge weapons."

"Yes, we are still short of advanced weapons," Putin admitted. However, in his assessment, "the country’s industry, defense industry and defense-industrial complex is developing rapidly."

"And I am convinced that the tasks assigned to the defense industry will definitely be solved," the president said. "The production of cutting-edge weapons is being ramped up intensively," he specified.