Kremlin 'quietly preparing' for Putin’s annual Direct Line Q&A, not announcing dates yet

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual televised Direct Line question-and-answer session are already underway, but the dates will be announced later, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Kommersant reported earlier, citing its sources, that the event "will take place this year and will most likely be held in November and December."

"As for the Direct Line - we said that as soon as we decide, we will announce the dates. So far, as you know, we haven't announced any dates. We're quietly preparing for it, little by little. We will certainly inform you when the time comes," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The Direct Line event has become the traditional format for communication between the Russian president and the citizenry, in which the head of state fields a diverse range of questions from ordinary citizens across the country live on air for several hours. The format was first tested out in 2001, and Direct Lines have been held every year except in 2004, 2012 and 2022. In 2020, elements of the Direct Line were incorporated into a major press conference. In 2021, a Direct Line with Putin was held on June 30, but the event was not held in 2022.