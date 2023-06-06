Kiev attempting to switch to offensive in several frontline sectors in Donbass — DPR head

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is attempting to switch over to a counteroffensive in various frontline sectors in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday.

"The attempts of escalation or the so-called counteroffensive are being observed in various sectors in the DPR and they are trying to probe," he said in a live broadcast on the Soloviev Live TV Channel.

The Ugledar direction is currently the hottest spot, he added.

"To be more exact, the junction between the DPR and the Zaporozhye Region," Pushilin specified.

The enemy failed to capture any positions on June 4, he went on to say.

"Yesterday, however, was a more complex day. The enemy staged a diverting attack. However, information coming in from various frontline sections as of now indicates that the enemy was edged out, sustaining quite heavy losses," the acting DPR head said, specifying that in its attacks the Ukrainian military was using equipment supplied by Western countries lately, including Leopard tanks.

"In the republic’s north, about ten days ago, there was a breakthrough attempt with a Leopard tank in one of the sectors. For us, this equipment is important to study it. While our tanks advanced to pull out a damaged Leopard tank, two Ukrainian tanks arrived. However, instead of repelling an attack, they began to destroy the Leopard. They damaged it beyond recognition. Their primary goal was to prevent our troops from getting this tank," Pushilin said.