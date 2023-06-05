Russian, Cuban diplomats discuss efforts to build multipolar world

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and his visiting Cuban counterpart, Gerardo Penalver Portal, discussed the two countries’ efforts toward building a multipolar world based on the principles of international law, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides expressed readiness to move together along the path of building a multipolar world based on equality and mutual respect of states, as well as strict compliance with the norms and principles of international law," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the diplomats also discussed top priority matters on the bilateral agenda and key problems on the international and regional agenda. "The sides reiterated mutual commitment to further strengthening Russian-Cuban cooperation in a wide spectrum of fields in the spirit of strategic partnership," it said.

The diplomats confirmed the firmness of their countries’ positions on the inadmissibility of unilateral sanctions bypassing the United Nations Charter. "The Russian side reiterated its support for Cuba in its fair demands for an immediate end to the United States’ trade-and-economic and financial blockade," the ministry added.