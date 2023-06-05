Situation on flanks near Artyomovsk 'very difficult, but controlled' — Acting DPR Head

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The situation on the line of engagement on the flanks near Artyomovsk (Ukrainian name: Bakhmut) remains very difficult due to Ukrainian shelling, but the Russian forces control everything, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said.

"As for the flanks: the situation is controlled, very difficult, but controlled. And we also see that the enemy continues shelling. There aren't any excessive active actions in terms of manpower advance, but the use of artillery is taking place," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

According to Pushilin, the activity of the Russian forces in Artyomovsk is being built up with the replacement of units in the city.

"We have already organized the work within the headquarters to support the liberated territories, the full work of the headquarters is hampered by the continued shelling both with artillery and drones," the acting head said. He added that for now the reconstruction work in Artyomovsk will focus on demining the city's territory, after which "appropriate calculations will be made both in terms of time and resources."

On June 1, Pushilin reported that Ukrainian forces were attempting to regain lost positions in Artyomovsk, but that this activity was being suppressed by Russian forces. On May 29, Andrey Marochko, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the LPR People's Militia, reported that Ukrainian units deployed in the Donetsk area were actively replenishing their rocket and artillery ammunition depots near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Druzhkovka and Chasov Yar, to the southwest and west of Artyomovsk. Yan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the DPR, noted that Ukrainian servicemen and equipment were accumulating near Chasov Yar, which they could use to try to retake Artyomovsk.

Artyomovsk is located in the north of the Donetsk People’s Republic. It was an important transport hub for supplying the Ukrainian forces in Donbass, as well as a powerful Ukrainian outpost. Fighting for the city began on August 1, 2022. The battle became one of the largest battles during the liberation of Donbass since 2014. Prior to the start of the fighting, the city was home to about 72,000 people.