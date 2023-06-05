Russia lauds China’s peace initiative, but 'everything' depends on Kiev’s sponsors

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Moscow holds Beijing’s peace initiative on the situation in Ukraine in high regard, but everything depends on the countries which control Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

"We appreciate China’s initiative, unlike our Western colleagues," he said. "Time will tell what becomes of it. Everything will depend on the reaction of the countries that sponsor Kiev."

Earlier, the Chinese foreign ministry published a conceptual document based on President Xi Jinping’s proposals on a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The 12-point document calls for a ceasefire, for observing the security interests of all the parties, for settling the humanitarian crisis, for the exchange of prisoners between Moscow and Kiev, and for abandoning unilateral sanctions unless accompanied by a relevant resolution from the United Nations Security Council.

From May 15 through 26, China’s Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui visited Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, the EU headquarters, and Russia. During his tour, he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and with top diplomats from these countries, including Russia’s Sergey Lavrov. Key attention was focused on the Ukrainian conflict.