Russia surprised UN did not point to US’ destructive role in Asia

UNITED NATIONS, June 3. /TASS/. Russia is surprised that the United Nations did not make any statements on the destructive role of the United States, South Korea and Japan in Northeast Asia after the North Korean rocket launch, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Evstigneeva said at a meeting of the organization's Security Council.

"We listened to [Under-Secretary-General] Rosemary DiCarlo's speech and we are surprised that neither today nor in the UN Secretary-General's statement on the launch we heard a word about the fact that the growing military activity of the United States, South Korea and Japan in Northeast Asia has a destructive effect on the situation in the region," she said.

According to her, the situation is completely ignored by the UN Secretariat, which "should take an impartial and objective position". "The Russian Federation has consistently called for a comprehensive review of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and a balanced consideration of all factors influencing it in the Security Council. Attempts to present a one-sided picture of events, as we are forced to witness today from the perspective of individual delegations, are incredibly unhelpful," Evstigneeva said.

North Korea attempted to launch its first military reconnaissance satellite on May 31. A week earlier, the South Korean and US militaries conducted the largest shooting exercise in history 25 kilometers from the North Korean border.