Lavrov arrives in South Africa on visit

CAPE TOWN /South Africa/, May 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in South Africa on a visit.

In Cape Town, he will attend a meeting of foreign ministers from the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on June 1-2.

As Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, special attention during the talks in Cape Town will be paid to preparations for the 15th summit of the BRICS group, due on August 23-24.

The agenda of the BRICS foreign ministers’ conference will also include a separate meeting with the participation of foreign ministers from a number of developing countries.

South Africa will be the final leg of Lavrov's third African tour in 2023. Earlier, he was to Kenya, Burundi and Mozambique.