IAEA proposals on ZNPP consistent with measures already taken by Russia – envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, May 30. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s proposals on ensuring safety and security of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant are consistent with the measures already undertaken by Russia, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"The proposals put forward by [IAEA Director-General Rafael] Grossi on ensuring the plant’s security are consistent with the measures that we have long been taking as a country, in accordance with decisions made at the national level," he told the UN Security Council.

"No attacks have ever come from the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP, no heavy weaponry or related ammunition has ever been deployed there," he continued. "There is also no military personnel that could launch a potential offensive from the plant’s territory. We are taking practical measures to protect the NPP’s most sensitive structures, systems and components from potential sabotage acts.".