MELITOPOL, May 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces are switching up their reconnaissance tactics in the Zaporozhye direction from reconnaissance in force to the use of reconnaissance and sabotage groups, chairman of the "We are Together with Russia" movement Vladimir Rogov told TASS, commenting on Ukraine’s attempt to infiltrate the settlement of Lobkovoye.

"Ukrainian forces have replaced the tactic of reconnaissance in force with the tactic of special reconnaissance (SR) groups. There is no doubt that they will try to snoop around near Orekhov and Gulyaypole. They imitate movement towards Vasilyevka - the largest number of SR groups comes in this direction, they are also present in other areas, but they are more active here," he said.

According to Rogov, such a change in tactics indicates the next stage of enemy reconnaissance actions in the Zaporozhye direction.

"During reconnaissance in force, while suffering serious casualties - we are talking about hundreds of eliminated UAF militants - they came to understand what our forces were capable of, they understood how organized our defenses are on the Zaporozhye contact line. By sending 40-50-70 militants to certain death, they received fire contact from specific positions," he said. "It is clear that the locations of forces and equipment may change after they have been revealed, but the enemy understands this principle. SR groups are the next stage of reconnaissance action, aimed to to infiltrate these ‘thin’ points in our defense and inflict maximum damage."

Earlier, Russian forces thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to enter the settlement of Lobkovoye, in the Zaporozhye Region, an area that was taken under Russian control in January, 2023.

On May 27, Rogov told TASS that the threat of a Ukrainian offensive in the Zaporozhye Region remains, as evidenced both by shellings - including with long-range missiles - and by the battlegroup of about 65,000 people, concentrated near the contact line. Comparable Ukrainian forces are concentrated in the cities of Zaprozhye and Dnepr (Dnepropetrovsk). Rogov noted earlier that the Zaporozhye direction may become a priority for Ukrainian forces because of Kiev’s plans to capture the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, reach the Sea of Azov and cut the overland corridor to Crimea.