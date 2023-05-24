Kremlin slams Poland’s statement on Belarus as meddling in another country’s affairs

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The statements made in Poland about its readiness to support a coup in Belarus show that Warsaw intends to openly interfere in the affairs of other countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a fragment of a television program that was released on Wednesday.

Former commander of the Polish Land Forces, General Waldemar Skrzypczak, said in an interview with the Polsat television channel on Tuesday that Poland should prepare for a potential uprising in Belarus to support it.

"The Polish leadership is now literally gripped by a Russophobic hysteria and we see that this country, which is hostile to us, openly talks about its intention to interfere, including by means of force, in the internal affairs of a neighboring country," Peskov told journalist Pavel Zarubin in the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin." program, according to a fragment of the program that the journalist posted to his Telegram channel.

The spokesman also said Russia stands by its commitment to defend Belarus as an ally and will take action to comply.

Peskov said Belarus is Russia’s "partner, ally and a brotherly country."

"Of course, the Russian Federation has commitments about ensuring Belarus’s security, which is what we will do in the face of this evident threat," he said.

Peskov said Warsaw is more than unfriendly toward Moscow.

"Poland is a country that’s hostile to us. That how far I would go. I wouldn’t call it [simply] unfriendly," he stated.