Senior Russian security official hails SCO’s contribution to war on terror

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) do their best to battle terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"SCO member states make constructive contributions to international counterterrorism cooperation. Our countries proactively put forward useful initiatives aimed at ensuring information security, battling extremism and transnational organized crime, and combating drug trafficking," he said.

Patrushev recalled that nowadays, following national leaders’ decisions, there are plans to enhance the SCO and strengthen dialogue partnership with the nations that share the SCO’s goals and principles.

"In this context, improving how challenges and threats to security within SCO territory are addressed is of the utmost importance," he emphasized.