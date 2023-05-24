Russia may denounce treaty with Ukraine on Sea of Azov, Kerch Strait

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian parliament will consider denouncing the 2003 treaty with Ukraine on cooperation in the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree, published on the official legal information website Wednesday.

"Appoint Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Galuzin as the official presidential representative to discussions by both chambers of the Russian Federal Assembly of denunciation of the treaty on the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, signed between Russia and Ukraine in Kerch on December 24, 2003," the document reads.

Earlier in February, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine denounced all treaties with Russia on cooperation in the Sea of Azov.

The 2003 treaty on cooperation in the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait was signed in the city of Kerch on December 24, 2003. The document noted the importance of the sea and the strait for the economic development of the two countries, and the need to preserve these waters as a unified economic and natural body.