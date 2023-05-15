Russian, South African top brass discuss expanding cooperation

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces Oleg Salyukov and his visiting South African colleague, Lawrence Mbatha, discussed plans to boost cooperation and increase the combat readiness of the two countries’ armies, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

The South African delegation’s visit to Moscow began by laying wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin wall in downtown Moscow.

"The official part of talks was held at the General command headquarters. The sides discussed issues of military cooperation, and the implementation of projects geared to enhance the combat readiness of the two countries’ armies. The meeting between the military commanders yielded agreements on the further expansion of cooperation between the land forces in various areas," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the South African delegation is also set to visit a number of educational and training facilities of the Russian Land Forces and defense-sector enterprises.