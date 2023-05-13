Russia notes lack of progress in solving basic grain deal problems in Istanbul — ministry

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Vershinin noted the lack of progress in resolving five basic problems under the grain deal that impede the supply of Russian agricultural products to world markets.

"Russian delegates confirmed that the exports of ammonia were supposed to begin simultaneously with the export of Ukrainian grain under both Istanbul agreements and without any preliminary conditions. Emphasizing the interlinked character of the package agreements, the Russian participants noted the absence of progress in implementing the Russia-UN Memorandum on normalizing domestic agricultural exports. They pointed to five systemic problems (bank payments, transport logistics and insurance, parts supplies, unblocking ‘frozen’ assets and the ammonia pipeline). These obstacles continue preventing Russian agricultural exports from reaching global markets," the statement said.

According to the ministry, "The parties focused on the implementation of the package of agreements signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022. They laid emphasis on the Black Sea Initiative on the export of Ukrainian grain, which expires on May 18. The parties conducted a detailed exchange of views on the current problems in the work of the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) and the proposals by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on unblocking the Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia Pipeline."

"Russian delegates noted that commercial exports of Ukrainian grain (70% of which is fodder corn and feeder grain) mostly to the advanced countries are not of primary importance for ensuring global food security and reducing the threat of famine. To reach these goals, it is more important to normalize exports of Russian fertilizers and grain (70% of which is wheat), which are being complicated by Western unilateral blocking sanctions," the statement said.

Vershinin participated in a high-level quadripartite meeting (Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UN) on May 10-11 in Istanbul as part of the Russian interdepartmental delegation.

Agreements on the export of food and fertilizers from Ukraine to the international market were concluded on July 22, 2022, for 120 days and extended in November for the same period. One of the agreements regulates the order of grain supplies from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. Moreover, a memorandum was inked by Russia and the UN on lifting export restrictions for Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets. Moscow notes that the second part of the agreement is not being implemented. On March 18, 2023, Russia announced that the deal was extended for 60 days, warning that this would be enough time to assess the efficacy of the memorandum signed with the UN. The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that the future decision on extension of the deal depends on implementation of the Russian part of the agreement, adding that the lack of progress on that issue threatens the future of the initiative.