Strike on Lugansk delivered from Olkha multiple missile launchers

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The missile strike that was delivered on Lugansk on Friday presumably came from an Olkha multiple missile launcher from the settlement of Chasov Yar, Rodion Miroshnik, former ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) to Moscow, told TASS.

"HIMARS is unlikely to reach that far, because the launch site seems to be Chasov Yar. It is highly unlikely to be the newly sent British cruise missiles. So, it was either a Tochka U or an Olkha, a Ukrainian system with a range of 120 kilometers," he said.

According to Miroshnik, the missiles hit the long-dormant Polipak plant. "It is surrounded mostly by private houses. A fire was reported in the administrative building," he added.

Ukrainian troops staged a missile strike on Lugansk on Friday. No casualties were reported.