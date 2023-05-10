Diplomat slams Ukrainian intel chief’s remark about plans to keep killing Russians

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov’s statement about plans to kill Russians all over the world is nothing short of extremism and terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"There are general skills that allow one to draw conclusions about this direct statement by an official with certain powers - a law enforcement officer accepted by the West - who has spoken out as an extremist and a terrorist," the diplomat said, commenting on Budanov’s statement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman was surprised at the lack of a clear reaction from the West. "I wonder what more the White House, Downing Street, the Elysee Palace, Berlin, Madrid and Rome need to see elements of extremism in such statements," she stressed.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed hope earlier that the United States and European countries would condemn Budanov’s remark about his readiness to keep killing Russians across the world. The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that if they remained silent on the matter, it would be telling. He also slammed Budanov’s remark as awful. According to Peskov, this statement is further proof that Russian President Vladimir Putin made the right decision to launch the special military operation.