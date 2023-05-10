Putin waives visa requirement for Georgian citizens — decree

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Beginning on May 15, Georgian citizens will be able to visit Russia for up to 90 days without a visa, according to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"[I hereby] decree that from May 15, 2023, Georgian citizens will be able to enter and exit the Russian Federation without obtaining visas based on current identifying documents <…>, with the exception of citizens entering Russia in order to work or for a period over 90 days for a temporary stay in Russia, including to receive an education," the document said.

Another presidential decree cancels a ban on flights of Russian airlines to Georgia and on selling tours to the country which had been in effect since 2019.

The visa regime with Georgia was introduced by a decision of Russian authorities in 2000. That said, Georgia waived the visa requirement for Russians in 2012. According to Georgian legislation, Russian citizens can visit Georgia visa-free and stay there for up to one year.

Diplomatic ties between the two countries were severed by Tbilisi in 2008 after Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.