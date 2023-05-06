US, Ukraine to blame for terror attack against Prilepin — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Washington and Kiev are primarily responsible for the terrorist attack against writer Zakhar Prilepin, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"Responsibility for this and other terrorist acts lies not only with the Ukrainian authorities, but with their Western patrons, in the first place, the United States, who since the coup d'etat of February 2014 have painstakingly nurtured the anti-Russian neo-Nazi project in Ukraine," the statement reads. "The lack of Washington’s condemnation of another in a string of terrorist attacks against a Russian journalist and public figure is an act of self-exposure by the US authorities. The silence of international organizations concerned is impermissible.".