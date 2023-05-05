SCO summit scheduled for June or July, presidential plans being formulated — Lavrov

PANAJI /Goa, India/. May 5. /TASS/. The annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is scheduled to take place in June or July, while the schedules of member stares’ leaders are being formulated, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after attending a meeting of SCO foreign ministers in Goa, India.

"The summit is scheduled for June-July. The leaders’ schedules are being finalized," he said. There is an understanding that it [the summit] will adopt a significant package of documents, first of all a political declaration and a number of official statements, including on deradicalization, digital data, healthcare and a range of other topics."

According to Russia’s top diplomat, the organization’s members share a common vision of the current challenges on the global stage. "We have a common intention to coordinate our actions both within the United Nations and on the Eurasian continent with such structures as the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) [and] ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), and to cooperate more globally with the BRICS nations," Lavrov said.