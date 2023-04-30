Moscow entitled to sever ties with Warsaw, but that would harm Russians — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia is entitled to sever diplomatic relations with Poland, but that would harm Russian citizens, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Russian TV Sunday.

"It is always tempting to act emotionally, in an impulse, and, most importantly, we are entitled to do so. They [Poland - TASS] indeed engage in provocations year after year for decades, and I perfectly understand everyone asking: what are our guys even doing?" Zakharova said, answering a question regarding potential severance of diplomatic relations with Poland.

However, she noted that, in this case, "very many aspects of the work will become blocked."

"Who will be the first to suffer from such decisions? The people, the citizens, and I am not talking about Polish citizens, many of whom are clearly aware of what is happening right now. I am talking about our citizens living there, working there, who have families," the diplomat explained.

Zakharova also pointed out that compatriots entering Poland through Ukraine also require assistance.

"All these people need help," she underscored. "What help? Provision of papers, provision of certificates, confirmation of their status. It is colossal work."

According to the spokeswoman, Russian diplomats also defend Soviet memorials in Poland.

"There is also a lot of things to work on," she noted.

Early on Saturday, Polish authorities commenced the procedure of forceful seizure of a school at the Russian embassy in Warsaw, demanding all Russian diplomats to abandon the building. The Russian embassy considers Poland’s actions illegal. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Russia views Poland’s actions as an outrageous violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations and yet another attempt to seize Russian diplomatic real estate in Poland. The Foreign Ministry promised that these actions will not be left without Moscow’s harsh response and consequences for Poland.