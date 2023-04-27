Russia in regular discussions with its BRICS partners regarding expansion, says diplomat

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia has been holding regular negotiations with its partners in the BRICS group about the organization’s possible expansion, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing on Thursday.

"The entire range of issues associated with this is being discussed at BRICS sherpas and sous-sherpas meetings, and, of course, this requires a thorough analysis and delicate internal work by the five countries to reach a consensus," the Russian diplomat said. Though the issue is being discussed on a regular basis, it is too early to reveal any details about the approval process, she added.

According to Zakharova, the expansion of BRICS is more than relevant today and the bloc is zeroing in on this topic. These issues "are discussed by the five heads of state and foreign ministers. Specifically, the declaration adopted at the 14th BRICS summit in Beijing issued instructions to work out appropriate guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures," she concluded.