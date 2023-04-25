‘Quiet partition’ of Ukraine preferable to Kiev joining NATO or world war — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. A "quiet partition" of Ukraine by Poland and other countries would be preferable to Kiev’s accession to NATO or a world war, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"Such a quiet partition would be better than Ukraine in NATO or a world war," he said. "Greed, malice, hatred, ambitions are often stronger than reason and common sense. Poland, and let’s be honest, Hungary and Romania as well, have been dreaming for years of taking over Ukraine’s western regions," Medvedev added, speaking before the participants in the Znanie (Knowledge) educational marathon event.

He noted that, in particular, Polish leaders have been talking to the Kiev regime about creating a confederation, "and from there it’s not far to go to a union [state], as there once was." According to the deputy chairman of the Security Council, Poland and other countries are aspiring to implement these plans as soon as possible, "while the window of opportunity is open" and Russia and the collective West have not yet come to any agreements in principle.

"Obviously, many Ukrainians do not wish to return to Poland, nor do they display any desire to return to being subjects of [Warsaw] because their historical memory of how they were treated in that country is too strong. Like chattel slaves or cattle, to be blunt," Medvedev emphasized. According to him, even today the attitude toward Ukrainian refugees or guest workers in Poland "is not much better.".