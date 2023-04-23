Lavrov slams US’ non-issuance of visas to Russian reporters as cowardly, unwise thing

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. It was a cowardly and unwise thing of the United States not to issue entry visas to Russian journalists who were supposed to highlight the work of the Russian delegation to the United Nations Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday before leaving for New York.

A corresponding video was posted by Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on her Telegram channel.

"Naturally, I was aware that our American colleagues are known for doing such things but was sure that this time, taking into account the attention drawn to their disgraceful behavior, the situation would be different. But I was wrong. The country, which calls itself the strongest, the smartest, the freest and the most fair, has lost the nerve and made, I am sure, a silly thing demonstrating what its vows about the freedom of speech, access to information and etc. are really worth," he stressed.