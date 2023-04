MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia will not forget and forgive the non-issuance of US visas to Russian journalists, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday before leaving for New York to take part in the upcoming meetings of the United Nations Security Council.

The relevant video was posted by Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on her Telegram channel.

"And what matters the most, be sure that we will not forget and will not forgive this," Lavrov stressed.