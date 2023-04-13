Senior Russian diplomat points to growing role of BRICS in emerging multi-polar world

MOSCOW, April 13./TASS/. The role of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) keeps growing in parallel with the burgeoning multi-polar world, and developing cooperation within this group is an absolute priority of Moscow's foreign policy, Deputy Foreign Minister and Russia’s Sherpa to BRICS Sergey Ryabkov told the BRICS Project Lab 2023 at MGIMO University on Thursday.

"The updated foreign policy concept of the Russian Federation states that mankind is going through an era of revolutionary change; the formation of a more equitable multipolar world continues. This new world order is intended to reflect current realities, but hasn't found its footing yet," the senior diplomat said.

"The general course is the decentralization of global power, the strengthening of the positions of non-Western players, and the growing number of regional powers that can have a serious influence on global processes," Ryabkov said.

"In light of this, of course, the role of BRICS as an association that has already established itself and surefootedly asserted itself in many areas continues to increase," he went on to say.

Ryabkov stressed that the development of cooperation within the BRICS platform is an absolute priority of Russia's foreign policy. "We are confident that the future belongs to organizations that can respond flexibly to emerging challenges by demonstrating cohesion and cooperation," he said.