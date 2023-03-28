IAEA chief says he may visit Russia in coming days — agency

NEW YORK, March 28. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi may visit Russia in the coming days, as the official himself said in an interview with the Associated Press published on Tuesday.

In particular, Grossi stated that he would most probably head to Russia in the nearest future.

Grossi has repeatedly visited Russia. The IAEA chief met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg in October 2022. He held talks with Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, in Moscow on March 9. The focus was said to be on the creation of a security zone around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.