Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depot in Kharkov Region, top brass reports

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov Region over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"In the area of the community of Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, an ammunition depot of the 103rd territorial defense brigade was obliterated," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 93 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 107 areas, the general said.

Battles in Kupyansk direction

Russian forces eliminated about 65 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, army aviation aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup struck the Ukrainian manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Sinkovka and Kislovka in the Kharkov Region, Novosyolovskoye and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The strikes eliminated enemy manpower and equipment, the general said.

"The enemy’s losses in the past 24 hours amounted to 65 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery gun, an Akatsiya motorized howitzer and also a D-30 howitzer," Konashenkov reported.

Battles in Krasny Liman direction

Russian combat aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems eliminated over 85 Ukrainian troops and a howitzer in the Krasny Liman area in the past day, he said.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the battlegroup Center struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Yampolovka and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed "over 85 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles and a D-30 howitzer" in that direction in the past 24 hours, the general specified.

Battles in Donetsk direction

Russian forces eliminated over 400 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries in their advance in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, the enemy’s losses amounted to over 400 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, four armored combat vehicles, ten motor vehicles, four pickup trucks, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and a D-20 howitzer in the past 24 hours as a result of active operations by units of the southern battlegroup, air strikes and artillery fire," the spokesman said.

Battles in southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions

Russian forces destroyed roughly 40 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup East inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Vladimirovka and Novopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Malaya Tokmachka and Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"The enemy’s losses in those directions amounted to 40 Ukrainian personnel, two pickup trucks, and also a D-20 howitzer," the general said.

Battles in Kherson direction

Russian forces eliminated roughly 30 Ukrainian troops and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted on the enemy by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses down Mi-8 helicopter, 13 drones

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter and destroyed 13 unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter near the community of Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region. In addition, they destroyed 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 404 Ukrainian warplanes, 226 helicopters, 3,600 unmanned aerial vehicles, 414 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,421 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,074 multiple rocket launchers, 4,447 field artillery guns and mortars and 9,146 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.