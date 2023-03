UNITED NATIONS, March 23. /TASS/. Russia’s draft UN Security Council resolution about an international investigation into last year’s sabotage attacks on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines was co-authored by China, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Thursday.

"The text was co-authored by China, other countries may also join," the Russian diplomat wrote on Telegram.

The resolution will be put to a vote on March 27.