Russia spearheading transition toward multipolar world order, says PM

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The transition toward multipolarity has been accelerating in the world, and it is Russia that has played the leading role in this process, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told the State Duma on Thursday.

"Last year saw the start of a deep transformation globally. More and more countries are realizing that the just world order of the future is simply incompatible with the ‘rules’ imposed by the collective West," Mishustin said. "The transition to a multipolar world order has accelerated, and it is Russia that has been spearheading the process," he added.

The world is currently facing a growing strategic competition, the Russian premier said. In fact, a fight is underway among countries for the right to "choose their own path based on each country’s national interests for the benefit of its people," he explained.