Ukrainian attack kills one in Russia’s Belgorod Region, says governor

BELGOROD, March 22. /TASS/. A Ukrainian attack on the village of Borisovka in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod Region left one killed, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Today, Ukrainian troops shelled the village of Borisovka in the Volokonovka District. Most shells fell on an agricultural enterprise. Unfortunately, a person was killed [in the incident]," namely, a watchman, Gladkov wrote.

According to the Belgorod Region governor, the debris left windows in three private homes broken, with facades being damaged, while electricity and gas supply was interrupted in the village.

"The district’s top official Sergey Biketov and emergency services are on the scene, clearing the aftermath of the attack," Gladkov added.