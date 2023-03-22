Black Sea Fleet repels drone attack on Sevastopol, says governor

SEVASTOPOL, March 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has repelled a surface drone attack on Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Our fleet repelled a surface drone attack early this morning. So far, three drones have been destroyed. They attempted to penetrate the bay, but our Navy men opened gun fire against them. Also, air defenses were activated," the Sevastopol governor wrote.

No war ships were destroyed in the attack, he said. "Some windows <…> got broken from downed amphibious enemy drones. No one was injured," the official wrote.

According to Razvozhayev, the situation is being monitored, with all emergency services being on high alert.