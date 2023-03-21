Washington, EU states forbid Kiev from entering peace talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The US and European states intend to prevent Kiev from entering peace talks, unlike Russia and China, the Kremlin says.

"Washington and European capitals - but primarily Washington - are determined not to allow [Kiev] to enter peace talks under any pretext. They simply forbid Kiev from even thinking [about it]," the spokesman said in an interview, aired on Russian TV Tuesday.

He made this comment in regards to the remark made by the White House ahead of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit in Moscow that Washington would consider any potential calls for peace in Ukraine after the Russian-Chinese summit to be unacceptable.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that "now, when masks are off, [Western states] show their bestial grin."

"Except us and China," he added. According to the spokesman, West perceives such Western statements as a "reality that one has to deal with.".