Russia-Africa conference shows shaped multipolar world — official

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The Russia-Africa International Parliamentary Conference, which was held in Moscow on March 19-20, has shown that a multipolar world has already shaped, Alexander Babakov, Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker and chairman of the conference’s organizing committee, told reporters.

"The result of the conference is that the multipolar world has already shaped. A number of those African countries that have come demonstrated these states’ readiness to recognize what was unfolding, and to treat it positively, as well as not to regard Russia as an isolated country, but as a reliable partner. There is no isolation of Russia either," the lawmaker stressed.

The second Russia-Africa International Parliamentary Conference was held on the platform of the State Duma. Over 40 official parliamentary delegations from African countries took part in the event. The conference was aimed at strengthening parliamentarian cooperation with African countries in the context of a multipolar world, developing relations and elaborating common approaches to legal regulation in the field of economy, science and education and security.

The conference was a preparatory event for the second Russia-Africa summit to be held on July 27-28 in St. Petersburg. The first international conference took place in Moscow in 2019.