Russia hopes for peaceful reunification of China, Taiwan — lawmaker

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia is hoping that Taiwan will rejoin China peacefully, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council’s International Relations Committee, said on Rossiya-24 television on Monday.

"This is a single territory. We are not talking about Taiwan’s sovereignty: It’s the territory of the People’s Republic of China. We hope that Taiwan’s reunification with China will take place peacefully sooner or later," the lawmaker said.

Dzhabarov said that "would benefit the people of both parts of China."

According to the lawmaker, Russia will always support mainland China and fully supports all of Beijing’s positions with respect to Taipei.

Dzhabarov said he thought Taiwan had been specially created "to constantly goad China."

"The Chinese will work this out sooner or later. Hopefully, peacefully," he said.

China’s largest island of Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949, but Beijing regards it as an integral part of China.