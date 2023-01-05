Russia clarifies circumstances of Sputnik journalist’s detention in Latvia — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The Russian side is clarifying the circumstances of the detention of Sputnik journalist Marat Kasem in Latvia proceeding from the premise that Riga is violating all international obligations in the sphere of the freedom of speech and the protection of journalists’ rights, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are clarifying the details of the incident. We proceed from the premise that this is a violation by Latvia of all international obligations in the sphere of the freedom of speech, the protection of journalists’ rights and the inviolability of rights and freedoms," the diplomat noted as cited by the Sputnik radio station.

She reiterated that for years, Kasem has been "the subject of harassment and persecution" by several Baltic countries and urged international organizations and structures to get involved.

Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik Lithuania Marat Kasem was detained by Latvian intelligence in Riga on suspicion of violating sanctions and espionage.